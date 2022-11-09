2022 MN Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in 2nd District

Minnesota's 2nd District election was the closest fought congressional race on Tuesday night, with Democrat Angie Craig ultimately prevailing again over Republican Tyler Kistner.

The race, one of the most expensive in the country with tens of millions of dollars poured into it, was decided by a few percentage points once again, but Craig's win was a sign of wider outperformance by Democrats compared to pre-election polling.

Here are the results for each district:

1st Congressional District

Republican Brad Finstad, who won the seat in a special election following the death of Jim Hagedorn earlier this year, was re-elected by a vote of 53.6% to 42.5% (with 93% reporting) over Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Finstad will now get to serve a full term in Congress, having only been in D.C. a matter of months after beating Ettinger in August to serve out the remainder of Hagedorn's term.

The margin of 11.1% margin is much larger than Finstad's 4.2% margin of victory in August, though the August election was run under the old district boundaries, while todays was under the new boundaries following redistricting.

The last Democrat to hold the 1st Congressional District seat was Gov. Tim Walz in 2016.

The district covers parts of southeastern Minnesota and southern Minnesota, near the South Dakota and Iowa borders.

2nd Congressional District

Democrat Angie Craig, who has held the seat since 2018, was re-elected by a 5.1% margin (with 96% reporting) over Republican Tyler Kistner.

Both Republican and Democratic House campaigns have targeted this race as a priority in the state, and spent huge amounts on campaign ads.

The 2nd District covers mostly suburban and exurban communities in southern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities metro. The district spans Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties in addition to some communities in Rice and Washington counties.

Craig defeated Kistner in the 2020 election, 48-46%, though the district boundaries have changed since then so it’s not a like-for-like comparison.

3rd Congressional District

Democrat Dean Phillips, who has held the seat since 2018, was re-elected by a vote of 59.6% to 40.4% over Republican challenger Tom Weiler.

Republicans had long dominated the district prior to Phillips' run, as the last Democrat to hold a seat in the 3rd Congressional District was Roy Wier from 1949-1961.

Phillips won the 2018 election against Republican Erik Paulsen, who held the seat since 2008 prior to his defeat.

The district covers the suburbs of counties west of the Twin Cities, and counties west, south and north of Minneapolis.

4th Congressional District

Democrat Betty McCollum, who has held the 4th Congressional District seat since 2001, was re-elected by a vote of 67.8% to 32.1% over Republican May Lor Xiong.

The district has long voted majority Democrat, continuing the trend into 2023.

The area covers all of St. Paul and most of its suburbs.

5th Congressional District

Democrat Ilhan Omar, who has held the congressional seat since 2018, was re-elected by a vote of 74.3% to 24.5% over Republican Cicely Davis.

Omar won the primary election by 2.1% of the vote over challenger Don Samuels.

Since 2018, Omar has defeated three different Republican challengers for the congressional seat: Jennifer Zielinski, Lacy Johnson and Davis.

The district covers the entirety of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and parts of Anoka and Ramsey counties.

Omar said in a Twitter thread, in response to her victory: "In Minnesota we don't just welcome refugees, we send them *back* to Congress."

6th Congressional District

Republican Tom Emmer, who has been seated since 2014, was re-elected by a vote of 62.2% to 37.7% over Democratic challenger Jeanne Hendricks.

The district covers central Minnesota and the Twin Cities' northern and northwestern suburbs.

Emmer said he was "honored" to receive the support following the announcement of his victory.

7th Congressional District

Republican Michelle Fischbach, who has claimed the congressional seat for only one term, has been re-elected to serve a second term by a vote of 65.8% to 28.7% over Democrat Jill Abahsain (with 82% reporting).

The last Democrat to win the district was Collin Peterson, who held the seat from 1991-2021.

The district runs from north to south down the state's western border.

Fischbach thanked her supporters on Twitter.

8th Congressional District

Republican Pete Stauber, who has been seated in the district since 2018, won reelection over Democrat Jennifer Schultz.

With 71% reporting Tuesday night, the race was called for Stauber as he had a lead of 56% to 44%.

The district, which covers the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota, hasn't seen a Democrat win the seat since 2016, when Rick Nolan was last elected.