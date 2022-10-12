Skip to main content
21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

laikolosse, Flickr

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. 

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.   

First responders found the driver trapped inside the vehicle on the south side of 249th Ave. and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Here's what the radar looked like Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and 10:48 p.m. There was a strong thunderstorm moving through the area at the time of the crash. 

mrms-minneapolis-refc-1665545400-1665546480-20

The sheriff's office said speed may have also played a role. 

The victim's identity will be released by the medial examiner at a later date.

Next Up

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in

Police called it a domestic situation.

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming 'Antifa, BLM'

The 30-year-old falsely claimed he was targeted over his support for former President Donald Trump.

Tony Boos
MN News

Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

Sprinkler heads and smoke detectors were found to be covered when fire crews arrived.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.03.53 PM
MN News

Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack

The suspect verbally and physically attacked multiple people during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed

Questions were raised initial story told to authorities

Mayo Clinic Square
MN Shopping

Timberwolves, Lynx holding fire sale of cheap merch this Friday

Proceeds go towards the Fastbreak Foundation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 1.10.42 PM
MN News

Fire destroys popular Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes

The iconic wooden lodge became ashes in a devastating fire Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Classroom rainbow pencils
MN Weird

School: Rainbow flag that scared parents was just regular rainbow

Willmar Schools' superintendent had to clarify the issue.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 12.32.19 PM
MN News

Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat

The email to families was sent just after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash

The crash happened in rural Goodhue County around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

The crash occurred in Brunswick Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

ambulance
MN News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

The vehicle struck an oak tree and caught fire, according to authorities.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, involving a 26-year-old driver from Hopkins.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.