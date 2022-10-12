21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.

First responders found the driver trapped inside the vehicle on the south side of 249th Ave. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here's what the radar looked like Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and 10:48 p.m. There was a strong thunderstorm moving through the area at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office said speed may have also played a role.

The victim's identity will be released by the medial examiner at a later date.