Young mother dies two weeks after being shot in Fargo restaurant

The mother who was shot by the father of her child as she held their baby at a Fargo restaurant has died.

The tragic update was posted to a GoFundMe page for Lucia Garcia, 21, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the May 18 attack at Plaza Azteca.

"It is with broken hearts and an emptiness too vast to compare to anything that our family wishes to share with the community who has been keeping our Lucia and her son, Dominique in prayer and in their thoughts; that Lucia has passed away," family members wrote in an update Wednesday.

The restaurant shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on May 18 at the restaurant at 5500 23rd Avenue South, with Fargo officers arriving and immediately providing medical care to Garcia and her baby. Police said multiple gunshots were fired inside and outside the restaurant.

Police said Garcia was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest, while her son Dominique was stable with gunshot wounds to the left hand and thigh.

However, the fundraising page Dominique was wounded on his left thigh and left side of his abdomen, with the bullet that "entered the left side of his tummy" exiting and hitting him in the hand.

Garcia's wounds proved fatal, but her son is expected to make a full recovery, family members say.

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, the father of the baby, was spotted in a stolen vehicle around 2:25 p.m. that day and crashed in rural Clay County, Minnesota, while being pursued by sheriff's deputies.

Gill was found dead in the vehicle after the crash, having fatally shot himself.

Gill was banned from possessing a firearm due to a conviction in Minnesota in 2021, and there was a warrant out for his arrest in Cass County for assault and domestic violence.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.