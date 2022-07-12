21-year-old visiting MN severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Skip to main content
21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Tyler Haller suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend.

Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.

"She is facing several surgeries and a hospital stay of at least three weeks," the post reads.

The crash killed her 88-year-old grandmother, Anita Elaine Haller, of St. Cloud.

The crash report says it happened on Hwy. 371. A 56-year-old Nevis man crashed his Dodge Caravan into the Hallers' Chrysler Sebring.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 93 donors have contributed over $17,000 to go towards costs for Tyler's recovery. 

