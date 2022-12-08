22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder.

The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises.

According to the AHS, the breeds include St. Bernards, Labrador Retrievers, Setters, a mix of Doodles, Great Danes and Corgis. The dogs are also receiving veterinary care since being brought into the shelter and will be available for adoption.

Each dog was quarantined and tested for Brucellosis, considered a "life-threatening and incredibly contagious disease," according to the AHS. All dogs tested negative for the disease.

Click here to check out adoption options, as the dogs will be available for new homes in the coming days and weeks.

The shelter is asking for donations to continue full care for animals in need.

"As a leader in animal welfare and the only organization in Minnesota with the resources, space, and expertise to meet the extraordinary needs of these animals, we need your support now more than ever," the organization said in a social media post.

"Our expert veterinarians are currently providing each dog with vaccinations, balanced nutrition, specialized behavior rehabilitation, and spay/neuter surgery. These 22 lives are about to be changed forever — and it’s all because of supporters like you."