Skip to main content
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

The dogs were taken in after a report stated there were too many on a single property.

Animal Humane Society

The dogs were taken in after a report stated there were too many on a single property.

The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder.

The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises.

According to the AHS, the breeds include St. Bernards, Labrador Retrievers, Setters, a mix of Doodles, Great Danes and Corgis. The dogs are also receiving veterinary care since being brought into the shelter and will be available for adoption.

AHSDogs
11
Gallery
11 Images

Each dog was quarantined and tested for Brucellosis, considered a "life-threatening and incredibly contagious disease," according to the AHS. All dogs tested negative for the disease.

Click here to check out adoption options, as the dogs will be available for new homes in the coming days and weeks.

The shelter is asking for donations to continue full care for animals in need.

"As a leader in animal welfare and the only organization in Minnesota with the resources, space, and expertise to meet the extraordinary needs of these animals, we need your support now more than ever," the organization said in a social media post.

"Our expert veterinarians are currently providing each dog with vaccinations, balanced nutrition, specialized behavior rehabilitation, and spay/neuter surgery. These 22 lives are about to be changed forever — and it’s all because of supporters like you."

Next Up

318945683_10161683635994714_4236667683357316937_n
MN News

22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

The dogs were taken in after a report stated there were too many on a single property.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.24.17 PM
MN News

Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

PepperSprayCopMPD
MN News

Cop who pepper-sprayed downtown protesters received $150K payout

Samantha Belcourt said she "feared for her life."

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The winning ticket was sold in Chanhassen for Wednesday's draw.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Christmas presents
MN Shopping

Here are some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

Most deadlines are a few days before Christmas Eve.

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

received_5642181912525380
MN Lifestyle

Family who endured car theft ordeal surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A father rescued his four children after a thief jumped in his car while he was getting something from his trunk.

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

UgstadRoadJunction
MN News

Charges: Teen speeding before crash that killed mother, injured her son

The teenager was driving at speeds between 72-89 mph at the time of the crash.

Related

image
Minnesota Life

Animal Humane Society plans trailblazing new campus

Take a look inside the plans for a first-of-its-kind adoption center and animal care campus.

Animal Humane Society
MN News

Knife-wielding intruder attacks staff at Animal Humane Society

The man was trying to retrieve a dog being held at the Golden Valley shelter.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 10.24.15 AM
MN News

Police: 2 people stole dog from Humane Society in St. Paul

The dog was stolen on Feb. 29.

MN News

Humane Society rescues 53 dogs from 'filthy' property in Pine County

MN News

Animal Humane Society removes 95 dogs from 'unsanitary' home

Minnesota Life

Animal Humane Society receives $3M gift from a former CEO

Ken Melrose, formerly of Toro, has given the organization the largest gift in its history.

st.-paul-shelter-option-1
MN News

Animal Humane Society shelter in St. Paul to shut its doors

The Now Boarding facility in South Minneapolis will also suspend operations.

MN News

Dogs ready for adoption through Humane Society