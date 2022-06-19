Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

An overnight crash in northern Minnesota left a 22-year-old dead and a 29-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol, the duo were traveling together in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Highway 92 in Clearwater County when the driver lost control, went into the south ditch and rolled the vehicle multiple times near 506th Street in Gonvick.

The crash happened at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Bemidji, died in the crash. The 29-year-old Shevlin, Minnesota woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

The crash report indicates that the driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the State Patrol's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.