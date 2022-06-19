Skip to main content
22-year-old dies, 29-year-old critical after overnight crash in Clearwater County

22-year-old dies, 29-year-old critical after overnight crash in Clearwater County

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

An overnight crash in northern Minnesota left a 22-year-old dead and a 29-year-old with life-threatening injuries. 

According to the State Patrol, the duo were traveling together in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Highway 92 in Clearwater County when the driver lost control, went into the south ditch and rolled the vehicle multiple times near 506th Street in Gonvick. 

The crash happened at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. 

The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Bemidji, died in the crash. The 29-year-old Shevlin, Minnesota woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. 

The crash report indicates that the driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the State Patrol's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

The City Council approved the proposal on a 8-5 majority.

police lights
MN News

Authorities refute owner's claim that deputy killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Vince McMahon
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis fans criticized for cheering Vince McMahon at Smackdown

McMahon stepped down as CEO on Friday amid a misconduct probe.

3210 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

A 30-year-old woman admitted to being upset with the superintendent over a school employee whom she is friends with.

Daniel James Hart
MN News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Authorities say Daniel James Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

Allen Henry
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter from Columbus, Ohio set to join WCCO-TV

Allen Henry announced the news on Twitter this week.

Related

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 610 at Highway 252.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Victim of wrong-way driver crash ID'd as Hutchinson 19-year-old

Three women, ages 19, 20 and 20, were in the vehicle struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

The man and girl were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.