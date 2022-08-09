22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities went to a home on the 34700 block of Gasink Road – located on the east side of Bass Lake – after learning that Robertson was missing. He was then found dead in the lake.

No further information has been released.