22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

The man was reported missing and later found dead in the water near the lakeside residence.

A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. 

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. 

Authorities went to a home on the 34700 block of Gasink Road – located on the east side of Bass Lake – after learning that Robertson was missing. He was then found dead in the lake. 

No further information has been released. 

