Skip to main content
22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

Two 22-year-old men were in a vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota on Monday. 

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Highway 75 at mile post 284, south of Halstad in Norman County. 

The crash report says the men were traveling in a Chevy Monte Carlo southbound on the highway when the driver lost control around a left curve rolled into the ditch. 

The driver, 22-year-old Cole A. Falconer, of Halstad, died at the scene. 

The passenger, 22-year-old Calvin M. Reinhart, of Hendrum, was taken to Fargo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol did not factor in the crash. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

Crooked Pint
MN Food & Drink

Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

Crooked Pint will open in the former Bonfire restaurant space in Savage.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

People gather at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minnesota on April 17, 2022.
MN News

Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

The investigation relates to a Peace United Church of Christ, which was extensively damaged by a fire last month.

boys volleyball
MN Sports

Boys volleyball falls 1 vote shy of becoming sanctioned MSHSL activity

It fell two votes shy a year ago, and just one vote this year.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Daniel Tiger
TV, Movies and The Arts

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the State Theater

VIP tickets include a photo with Daniel Tiger.

Related

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in the crash.

1902 State Hwy 9, Breckenridge, MN 56520, USA - February 2022
MN News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in rollover crash involving five 16 year olds in central MN

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Pine River in Cass County.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash in northern Minnesota leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

The collision happened mid-afternoon on Hwy. 2 near Grand Rapids.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

ambulance
MN News

Brooklyn Park driver killed in crash on Highway 36 in Roseville

The State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.