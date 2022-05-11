22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

Two 22-year-old men were in a vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota on Monday.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Highway 75 at mile post 284, south of Halstad in Norman County.

The crash report says the men were traveling in a Chevy Monte Carlo southbound on the highway when the driver lost control around a left curve rolled into the ditch.

The driver, 22-year-old Cole A. Falconer, of Halstad, died at the scene.

The passenger, 22-year-old Calvin M. Reinhart, of Hendrum, was taken to Fargo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol did not factor in the crash.