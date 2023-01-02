Skip to main content
22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

The shooting happened late Sunday night near Donaldson Park.

A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. 

According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle. 

"The shooting incident appeared to stem from an agreement to buy shoes from the male victim made through social media. During the transaction, the suspect(s) shot the victim and stole some of his personal items," police said. 

The suspects, believed be be "several males," fled in a car and have not been located. 

Police don't think there is an ongoing threat to the public. 

The victim is in stable condition. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

