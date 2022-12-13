22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a north Minneapolis two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Josiah Robert Oakley, of Minneapolis, died from multiple blunt force injuries. According to an autopsy, he was pronounced dead at the scene of 42nd Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N. at 12:40 a.m..

Police say Oakley was driving south on Lyndale when another driver entered the intersection at 42nd Avenue North at a high rate of speed, crashing into Oakley's vehicle.

The other driver, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries. There is no word on the individual's medical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Many on social media shared their grief over Oakley's death. He is a former student of Minneapolis Edison High School, where he was a member of the chess team that won the Minneapolis Public Schools tournament in 2017.

"You always kept your mind challenged by puzzles, and you included anyone around to join you. I can't believe you're gone," one person wrote.

The Minneapolis Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.