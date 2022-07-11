23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."

The 23-year-old was dead inside the vehicle.

The crash was reported at 10:28 a.m. Saturday, though the sheriff's office believes the crash happened "sometime after midnight" Saturday. It's unclear exactly how much time passed between the crash happening and it being discovered.