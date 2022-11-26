23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Investigators identified a 26-year-old Plymouth man as a suspect, and he was arrested just before 10 p.m. by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Clark County, which is located in central Wisconsin. He's now being held in the Clark County Jail.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time," police said Sunday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.