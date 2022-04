The driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition is dead after crashing on Highway 77 in Eagan early Sunday at about 2:43 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was traveling south on Hwy. 77 when he left the roadway into the right ditch, north of Cliff Road.

The SUV continued for about 300 feet in the ditch before striking a sign post and rolling.

The 24-year-old killed in the crash has not been identified.