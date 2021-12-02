25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western Twin Cities suburbs
Updated:
Original:

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western Twin Cities suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.
Author:

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Facebook

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a multi-city police chase through the western Twin Cities suburbs that lasted more than 45 minutes. 

The incident began in Shorewood Wednesday evening, with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department (SLMPD) being called to a welfare check near Church Road and 62nd Street at 9:12 p.m., a SLMPD news release says

Police then learned the suspect was involved in a domestic assault incident, with the suspect possibly threatening the victim with a knife, the release said.

Officers located the vehicle that was the subject of the call on the 6300 block of Church Road in neighboring Chanhassen. 

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and the victim, the release states. That's when the suspect fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit. 

The Minnesota State Patrol Airborne Division and the Minnetonka Police Department assisted, deploying stop sticks. The pursuit continued, and SLMPD officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. 

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Carver County Jail. 

Police said there were no injuries to the suspect or officers involved but did not provide any details on the victim's condition. The victim was not in the vehicle during the pursuit. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the SLMPD for more information.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The pursuit lasted about 48 minutes and spanned the cities of Chanhassen, Chaska and Shakopee, the release says. It's unclear when the incident began and when and where it ended, though the Chaska Police Department said at 10:30 p.m., its officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit that went through parts of Chaska and neighboring communities. 

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

south lake minnetonka police department
MN News

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 8.34.54 AM
MN Vikings

After getting COVID, Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

The Vikings safety says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 7.59.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

More than 2 years after announcing, Duck Donuts finally opens at MOA

The grand opening of the new location took place Wednesday.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

St. Paul is closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

The board revised the plan after the school communities voiced concerns.

3535 155th St W, Rosemount, Minnesota - July 2012
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorist in Rosemount

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall

Towns crashed hard to the ground late in the game Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 more homicides push Minneapolis closer to record set in 1995

The deadly shootings happened on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT sets a franchise record, leaves early in loss to Wizards

Towns fell on his back in the final minutes of a loss in Washington.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man shot by police in Forest Lake dies from injuries

It was one of two police shootings in the Twin Cities on the same day, both of which proved fatal.

Dylan Bundy
MN Twins

Report: Twins agree to deal with Dylan Bundy

The Twins signed the right-hander with a lockout imminent.

Related

police lights
MN News

Suspect arrested after police chase near Wayzata-Minnetonka border

Officials said it lead to "a lot of police activity" in the area.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Duluth man arrested after police chase in stolen pickup truck

He was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in North Dakota.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

scott county sheriff's office squad
MN News

2 men arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle

One of the suspects was bitten by a K-9 while being arrested.

police lights
MN News

3 arrested following carjacking, police chase that started in Anoka

Two officers were brought to the hospital and multiple squad cars were damaged during the chase.

teens killed in minneapolis crash
MN News

3 young teens killed in Minneapolis police chase ID'd

The teenagers, who police said were in a vehicle that had been carjacked, were ages 13, 15 and 16.

Screen Shot 2020-07-27 at 7.14.37 AM
MN News

Boy, 16, arrested for murder after man dies in St. Paul alleyway

Police believe it's a domestic-related incident.

police lights
MN News

Kidnapping suspect leads police on 60-mile chase, then shoots himself

The incident started in International Falls and ended in Orr.