25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a multi-city police chase through the western Twin Cities suburbs that lasted more than 45 minutes.

The incident began in Shorewood Wednesday evening, with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department (SLMPD) being called to a welfare check near Church Road and 62nd Street at 9:12 p.m., a SLMPD news release says.

Police then learned the suspect was involved in a domestic assault incident, with the suspect possibly threatening the victim with a knife, the release said.

Officers located the vehicle that was the subject of the call on the 6300 block of Church Road in neighboring Chanhassen.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and the victim, the release states. That's when the suspect fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit.

The Minnesota State Patrol Airborne Division and the Minnetonka Police Department assisted, deploying stop sticks. The pursuit continued, and SLMPD officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Carver County Jail.

Police said there were no injuries to the suspect or officers involved but did not provide any details on the victim's condition. The victim was not in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the SLMPD for more information.

The pursuit lasted about 48 minutes and spanned the cities of Chanhassen, Chaska and Shakopee, the release says. It's unclear when the incident began and when and where it ended, though the Chaska Police Department said at 10:30 p.m., its officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit that went through parts of Chaska and neighboring communities.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.