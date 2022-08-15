Skip to main content
25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat

The man reportedly fell from the boat while fishing with friends.

Yinan Chen, Wikimedia Commons

A 25-year-old Hopkins man died over the weekend after falling off a boat in Aitkin County. 

According to the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man overboard. 

Investigators learned the victim, identified as Daniel T. Nelson, had been out fishing with friends with he fell overboard. 

According to authorities, Nelson had reportedly been sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water — he was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface. 

One of Nelson's friends jumped into the water and attempted to rescue Nelson, but couldn't find him in the murky water. 

The Crow Wing County Drive and Rescue team recovered Nelson's body around 10 p.m. 

A preliminary report by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Nelson's cause of death to be freshwater drowning. 

