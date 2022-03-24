Barn fire kills an estimated 2,500 hogs in Minnesota

Skip to main content
2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

Deputies arrived to see the barn fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

United Soybean Board via Flickr

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. 

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames. 

One of the owners of the farm told the sheriff's office that the barn held 2,500 hogs, all of which are believed to have died in the fire. An estimated $900,000 in damage was done. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point of the investigation. 

Fire crews from Eyota, Dover and Chatfield responded to the blaze. 

