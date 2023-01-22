Skip to main content
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

Cody Margelofsky (right). Photo via GoFundMe

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota.

Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.

Margelofsky, who is from Mayville, Wisconsin, was taken to a Twin Cities hospital via helicopter, where he remained as of Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe set up to support him.

The incident left Margelofsky paralyzed from the lower chest down.

“Although Cody does not have the capacity to respond to each and every one of you, the outpouring amount of love and support that he has received is greatly appreciated," the GoFundMe reads. "Cody has a great support system as he navigates his new way of life.”

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports. 

As of Sunday, the fundraiser had raised around $43,000 of its $350,000 goal. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 8.50.54 AM
MN News

26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

police lights
MN News

Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

ambulance
MN News

At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County

Five people are involved in the crash, but the number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.

003774EF-2138-4424-80AD-AAF98D16AC61
MN Business

Richfield seeks to create 'regional destination' at corner of I-494 and Hwy. 77

The city hopes the parcel of land will be developed into a “regional destination.”

Grand Old Day
MN Lifestyle

Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 10.27.56 PM
MN News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

Police provided an update Friday.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month

It's happened three other times in Twin Cities history, all since 1990.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 6.33.41 PM
MN News

Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

image
MN News

Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High

The teen has yet to be identified.

McKelleppMugRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene

The woman had two warrants for her arrest prior to the carjacking.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 3.52.05 PM
MN News

Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students

One student told police he'd become friends with the teacher.

image
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA

The mother has not been officially charged as of Friday.

Related

MN News

12-year-old killed in snowmobile crash in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Nicollet County.

MN News

Chaska man killed in snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota

The snowmobiler tried to cross Hwy. 169 and was struck by a vehicle.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MN News

Twin Cities man killed in snowmobile crash north of Brainerd

There have been at least eight snowmobile deaths in Minnesota this winter.

MN News

Snowmobiler arrested after crash leaves man in critical condition

The 20-year-old snowmobiler hit a 23-year-old man on a lake near Faribault.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV crash on Minnesota lake

The victim was rescued from Otter Tail Lake before being taken to the hospital, where he died.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Woman dies 9 days after snowmobile crash near Nisswa

The crash happened Feb. 24, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course

The cross county snowmobile race event was being held in the small town of Lake Shore.