27 people rescued from floating piece of ice off shore near Green Bay

Officials said barge traffic had weakened the ice off of Point Comfort Saturday morning.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Twenty-seven people have been rescued after they were left stranded on a piece of ice off the shore of Lake Michigan in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, officials were working to rescue 27 people stranded off the shore of Point Comfort Saturday morning.

Barge traffic had weakened the ice near the shore. The piece of ice broke off at around 10:17 a.m. and travelled around three quarters of a mile, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

On Saturday just before noon, the sheriff’s office announced that all 27 people stranded on the ice had been rescued.

The New Franken Fire Department, Green Bay Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR and the Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

Something similar happened on Lake Superior last February, when an ice sheet broke away and temporarily stranded 26 anglers.