27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Paul on Friday

The St. Paul Police Department says a suspect was arrested in Shakopee on Sunday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Regis Jones of St. Paul. 

The suspect, who has not been formally charged, was booked into the Ramsey County Jail Sunday night on suspicion of murder and for a parole violation, jail records show. The suspect had previously been convicted of assault in 2018. 

According to police, Jones was found dead in the backyard of a home on the 600 block of Blair Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4. He was unresponsive and not breathing from a gunshot wound. 

The Star Tribune says Jones' brother was also fatally shot more than two years ago. Shawn Jones, 28, was killed in St. Paul in October 2019. Two brothers, Brandon and Marcus Baker, who were members of a rival gang, were convicted in Shawn Jones' death.  

The motive for Regis Jones' death is under investigation, police said. 

Regis and Shawn's dad Wendell Jones posted on Facebook on Saturday saying he "lost another son to gun violence."

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

