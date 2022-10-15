27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern MN

A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Arthur Cordell Stephen, 27, of Hastings, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire and ambulance crews, responded to the scene.