27-year-old identified as south Minneapolis homicide victim

A man who was killed in a Minneapolis shooting at the weekend has been identified.

Darrell L. Sims, 27, of Brooklyn Park, was identified Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Sims died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called around 10 p.m. Saturday after a shooting on the 2400 block of Elliot Ave., where they located Sims in a backyard with "apparent life-threatening gunshot sounds."

Sims was treated by officers and medics at the scene and then taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died the next morning, according to the medical examiner.

"Preliminary information indicates that the injured male ran to the backyard after being shot," police said. "Evidence of gunfire was located on the same block."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online here.

The killing of Sims was the second homicide of that week on the 2400 block of Elliot Ave. On March 29, a man was fatally shot in the head at an apartment building located on the block.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.