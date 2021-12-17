Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
29 threats directed at Minnesota schools amid TikTok warning
Publish date:

None of the threats were deemed credible.
Author:

Pixabay

No violent incidents took place at Minnesota schools on Friday, though a handful of districts did close after receiving a threat or out of an abundance of caution in wake of the viral TikTok threat that encouraged gun violence at schools nationwide on Dec. 17. 

According to a Friday afternoon press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), there were 29 threats to schools in Minnesota "with nearly half of those threats coming in the last 24 hours." 

None of them were deemed credible and the DPS did not list which law enforcement agencies reported threats directed at schools. 

“Even though we have not seen any credible threat, it’s important for any report to be investigated to keep children and school’s safe,” said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges, in the release. “It’s important for people to report any perceived threat to their local law enforcement agency.”

Lakeville Area Schools announced just hours before school was set to begin Friday that it was closing districtwide after receiving a threat on social medial. Farmington schools also shut down Friday, as did Brainerd Area Schools and Swanville schools. 

Maplewood Middle School also switched to distance learning on Friday. 

The DPS says none of the 29 threats it was alerted to were directed at a specific school. However, Lakeville Area Schools announced it received a threat on social media overnight, while Farmington Area Schools said it was alerted to a threat Thursday evening. 

Maplewood Middle School issued a letter to families saying it received a specific threat late Thursday. 

“We continued to receive tips late into the evening, and at one point, the Maplewood Police Department had a potential lead on the source of the post,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, the lead could not be substantiated, and the source of the post remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Many districts around the state are now off until winter break is over, though some districts will return to school for 2-3 days next week. 

