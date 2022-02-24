Skip to main content
29-year-old killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder

29-year-old killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder

The roads were snowy.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

The roads were snowy.

A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed when she collided with a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of a highway in Winona. 

Kendra Atherton-Guenther was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on Highway 61 in Winona at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday when the collision happened, the Minnesota State Patrol says. 

Atherton-Guenther was airlifted to a hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where she died. 

The driver of the semi-truck, a 56-year-old man from Georgia, was not injured in the crash. 

The Minnesota State Patrol described the road condition at the time of the crash as "snow/ice."

A two-day storm dumped snow on much of Minnesota Monday through Tuesday. Winona picked up about an inch of snow, while some areas saw more than a foot.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 5 a.m. on Tuesday through 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were more than 540 crashes in the state, including more then 50 that caused injuries. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

lane-kueng-thao - edit
MN News

Jury: 3 ex-officers guilty of all charges for George Floyd death

The jury reached the verdict after about 13 hours of deliberation.

basketball unsplash stock
MN News

Racist taunts: MSHSL outlines steps to 'improve behavior' at HS games

Incidents of racist remarks and chants have marred New Prague High School of late.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman, 29, killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder

The roads were snowy.

tv studio 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

After news of pending sale, who owns which local TV stations?

KARE 11 is getting a new owner.

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

Minnesotans in Congress condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's actions are being denounced globally.

Women's Final Four
MN Sports

NCAA unveils events, activities for Final Four in Minneapolis

Even if you're not going to the game, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minimal levels of omicron sub-variant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

It was first detected in early January and hasn't gained much of a footing in the metro area.

Michael Jordan
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns says Michael Jordan told him 'F*** you'

"Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it."

edina 1
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

plymouth FD next door post screengrab crop
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to firefighters

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

winter minnesota trail 1
MN News

U of M study: Minnesota winters could be 11 degrees warmer by 2100

The study provides more detailed information on how temperatures and precipitation will change throughout Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 24

Numbers continued the downward trend in Minnesota.

Related

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old girl killed in crash with semi-truck

The roads were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

1 dead after driver crashes into stalled vehicle on shoulder

The vehicle stopped on the side of the road was unoccupied at the time.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

ambulance
MN News

74-year-old killed in crash on slippery northern MN road

Investigators believe road conditions contributed to the crash.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.