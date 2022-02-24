Woman, 29, killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder

29-year-old killed in crash with semi parked on shoulder
A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed when she collided with a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of a highway in Winona.
Kendra Atherton-Guenther was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on Highway 61 in Winona at 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday when the collision happened, the Minnesota State Patrol says.
Atherton-Guenther was airlifted to a hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where she died.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 56-year-old man from Georgia, was not injured in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol described the road condition at the time of the crash as "snow/ice."
A two-day storm dumped snow on much of Minnesota Monday through Tuesday. Winona picked up about an inch of snow, while some areas saw more than a foot.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 5 a.m. on Tuesday through 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were more than 540 crashes in the state, including more then 50 that caused injuries.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.