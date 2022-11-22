2PinkSquirrels - making memories with milkshakes

After the past three years, it’s only natural that people are wishing for a return to the “before times.” Now, 2PinkSquirrels, a new craft cocktail and milkshake bar in Northtown Mall, has made that wish come true. And they’ve done it in a way that’s even more magical than we could have imagined.

Isn’t the name a little nutty?

Actually, no. In the mid-20th century, The Pink Squirrel, an ice cream-based cocktail, grew wildly popular in the Midwest “supper club” cocktail culture. Inspired by that trendy concoction (and because drinks are always better when they’re shared) 2PinkSquirrels was born.

The concept behind 2PinkSquirrels can be summed up by the classic image of two red-striped straws in a single milkshake; an image that harkens back to those nostalgic times when folks shared after-school treats at the soda fountain, date nights at the malt shop, and family outings at the ice cream emporium.

With its sassy retro décor, quirky neon signs, and a mouthwatering menu of creamy creations, 2PinkSquirrels is an exciting, family-friendly gathering place that invites guests to relax, socialize, and enjoy adult ice cream-based milkshakes, Elevated Craft® cocktails, 90s cocktails, “Hot Tails” and kid-friendly milkshakes.

Families are nuts for 2PinkSquirrels

When determining the type of establishment they would develop, 2PinkSquirrels founders took note of the diversity of visitors to the Northtown Mall. There were mall walkers, shoppers, and patrons from all walks of life. The one thing they all seemed to have in common was that the mall seemed to be a place for these groups and families to get out of the house and gather together. Wanting to develop something approachable for both kids and adults, they felt inspired to create 2PinkSquirrels.

“Our goal was to create a new nostalgia that is vibrant, innovative, and family-centric,” said Taryn Olsen, Executive Creative Director. “We wanted 2PinkSquirrels to be a place where guests of all ages could indulge in delicious milkshakes while appreciating vintage elements of the past.”

The establishment opened in August 2022 and quickly gained popularity as a destination place for the community to gather. In fact, it’s even become something of an elevated “dad/boyfriend couch” where those who are not shopping superfans can hang out while their companions pursue their own interests in retail therapy.

Going out on a limb with one-of-a-kind creations

Mixologists at 2PinkSquirrels are creating made-to-order craft milkshakes in front of guests with real, fresh ingredients. They even use secret proprietary 2PinkSquirrels elements for added zing and appeal.

Some of 2PinkSquirrels most popular creations include:

Adults-only milkshakes

The Pink Squirrel. The sweet, creamy namesake drink consists of a fusion of Crème de Noyaux, Crème de Cacao, and vanilla ice cream topped with freshly grated nutmeg.

Strawberry Shortcake. This delightful concoction blends Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka with fresh strawberries, Nilla Wafers, vanilla ice cream, and a dollop of whipped cream.

Root Beer Float. A childhood favorite with a frivolous twist, this float combines root beer whisky with vanilla ice cream and real root beer.

Salted Bourbon Caramel. A scrumptious cocktail that slides down easily with caramel sauce, Fistful of Bourbon, vanilla ice cream, and sweet whipped cream.

Non-alcoholic milkshakes

Mint Chocolate Cookie. The perfect marriage of mint and chocolate flavors featuring mint Oreos, mint chocolate chip ice cream, milk, mint fudge, and whipped cream.

S'mores. Just like at camp but even better, this combo contains graham crackers, Hershey’s chocolate, marshmallows, milk, vanilla ice cream, and of course, whipped cream.

Gather up these goodies when the seasons change

At 2PinkSquirrels, when the seasons change, so does the menu. Of course, popular favorites remain, but some drinks are tweaked to appeal to patrons’ cravings for warm, comfort cocktails and “hot tails.” Heading into autumn and the holidays, customers can look forward to sipping tempting new favorites:

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake. A fun spin on a family favorite combining Kraken Black Spiced Rum, orange sherbet, milk, pumpkin, crushed graham crackers and whipped cream. (They also make a non-alcoholic version so the kids can enjoy one too.)

A fun spin on a family favorite combining Kraken Black Spiced Rum, orange sherbet, milk, pumpkin, crushed graham crackers and whipped cream. (They also make a non-alcoholic version so the kids can enjoy one too.) Butterscotch Mudslide. Creamy and delicious featuring a mix of Baileys Irish Cream, Butterscotch Schnapps, Smirnoff Vodka, chocolate ice cream, butterscotch toffee, and a bloop of whipped cream.

Creamy and delicious featuring a mix of Baileys Irish Cream, Butterscotch Schnapps, Smirnoff Vodka, chocolate ice cream, butterscotch toffee, and a bloop of whipped cream. Irish coffee. It’s the luck of the Irish that 2PinkSquirrel’s Irish Coffee can be enjoyed two ways. The Irish Coffee milkshake blends Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream, espresso, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream. The classic Irish Coffee consists of Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey, dark coffee, sugar, heavy whipped cream, and nutmeg

It’s the luck of the Irish that 2PinkSquirrel’s Irish Coffee can be enjoyed two ways. The Irish Coffee milkshake blends Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream, espresso, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream. The classic Irish Coffee consists of Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey, dark coffee, sugar, heavy whipped cream, and nutmeg Squirrel Tail Toddy. A fun “hot tail” featuring tasty Wild Turkey Bourbon, honey syrup, lemon, Angostura Bitters, and nutmeg.

A fun “hot tail” featuring tasty Wild Turkey Bourbon, honey syrup, lemon, Angostura Bitters, and nutmeg. Winterberry 75. Festive and flavorful, this Elevated Craft cocktail consists of Absolut Vodka, spiced blueberry syrup, Angostura Bitters, vermouth, and prosecco.

Festive and flavorful, this Elevated Craft cocktail consists of Absolut Vodka, spiced blueberry syrup, Angostura Bitters, vermouth, and prosecco. Apple Cider Old Fashioned. Just in time for the cold winter season, this combo of brandy, apple cider, cinnamon syrup, dehydrated apples, and Angostura Bitters is sure to warm you up inside.

Just in time for the cold winter season, this combo of brandy, apple cider, cinnamon syrup, dehydrated apples, and Angostura Bitters is sure to warm you up inside. Cranberry Margarita. An Elevated Craft cocktail infusing Espolon Silver Tequila, lime, Cointreau Liqueur, and cranberry honey is the perfect drink to toast the holiday season.

Got a hankering but don’t want to leave home?

Starting in December, 2PinkSquirrels will begin offering delivery of their seven non-alcoholic milkshakes via Uber Eats and DoorDash. (Check the online menu for any additions in the weeks to come.) Choose from any of the following indulgent milkshakes to be delivered directly to your door:

Mint Chocolate Cookie

S'mores

Baby Squirrel Doo Doo Doo

Salted Caramel Pretzel

Peanut Butter Brownie

Strawberry Shortcake

Death by Chocolate

Calling all party animals who want to hide away from winter

Get away from the snow and cold and enjoy the warmth and camaraderie you’ll find at 2PinkSquirrels. The team is committed to bringing together the community this season and in the months ahead. Collaborating with other business in the mall, 2PinkSquirrels are excited to be participating in many upcoming events.

What’s more, they’ve got some special offers they want to be sure the public knows about:

First Time Guests Get BOGO milkshakes starting December 1st and running through December 15th.

Loyalty Program. Guests who sign up for the 2PinkSquirrels loyalty program will receive a “Buy 5 milkshakes and your 6th is free!” reward.

Black Friday Bonus! From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday, the bar will grant a 10% off discount when presented with a receipt from a Northtown Mall retailer for merchandise purchased that day.

But that’s not all!

They’re also offering customers “The Early Squirrel Gets the Nut” bonus with a specialty brunch menu that includes a choice of Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Tequila Sunrise, or Irish Coffee. Each beverage listed sells for just $8 that day.

Scurry on down - they’ve saved you a spot!

2PinkSquirrels is located in the food court at the center of Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Drive, Blaine, Minnesota. They’re open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check them out on Instagram @2pinksquirrels. Better yet, high-tail it down there in person as soon as you can.