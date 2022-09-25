3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers then pulled over a driver who was leaving the area – and all three adults were taken into custody for questioning, with police saying all three "were involved in this incident."

"This is not a random incident and there is no danger to the public," police said.

A 25-year-old Minneapolis man and a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman are both being held at the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

A 30-year-old Monticello man was booked and later released on a pending charge of aiding and abetting.

The victim's cause of death and identity will be released at a later stage of the investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.