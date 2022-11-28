Skip to main content
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack

Two victims and the alleged attacker are in critical condition.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. 

According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."

Both victims were taken to Welia Hospital in Mora and then transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities. 

The suspect, who has no been identified, was also in critical condition and airlifted to a metro area hospital. It's unclear how the alleged attacker was injured. 

"This was NOT a random assault, and no other suspects are being sought at this time," the sheriff's office said in a press release. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families."

No further information is available. 

