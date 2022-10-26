Skip to main content
3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

Catalytic converter. Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Police announced the arrest of three men they claim were caught in the act of trying to steal a catalytic converter, before leading officers on a chase.

In a press conference Tuesday, Bloomington police said it was called at 1:55 p.m. Monday by a man who noticed a pair of feet sticking out from underneath his vehicle in the 10200 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Believing the suspect to be trying to cut off his catalytic converter, the 911 caller "went outside and yelled" at the male suspect.

Two more men then emerged from under the car, jumped into a black Chrysler sedan, and fled the area.

Police caught up with the car traveling east on Old Shakopee Road near 12th Avenue South, and upon seeing police it fled north onto Hwy. 77, then exiting onto westbound I-494.

It was there an officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), causing the sedan to spin, but the suspects were able to keep fleeing, until a second PIT maneuver forced it to stop for good.

All three suspects fled police, with one of them having a Taser used on him by police, while another was caught after running across all lanes of I-494 before being stopped near Great Wolf Lodge.

They are aged 27, 34, and 40. Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects till they have been charged.

Found in the vehicle were three catalytic converters, a vehicle jack, and various tools and power tools.

Bloomington PD says there have been 403 catalytic converter thefts reported in the city in 2022, compared to 332 in 2021.

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

