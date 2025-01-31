Skip to main content

3 charged in tire iron assault of Fridley High School basketball player

An investigation states a tire iron was used during the incident.

Three young men have been charged in an alleged assault of a Fridley High School varsity basketball player that involved a tire iron at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on Tuesday evening.

Court documents say 19-year-old Ayub Mohamed Ali, of Circle Pines; and 18-year-olds Yahya Adbul Khanyare and Dursa Muktar Mohamed, both of Brooklyn Park, are each charged with 2nd-degree assault and 2nd-degree riot. The latter two are also charged with fleeing police in the incident.

Charges allege the trio attacked a Fridley player who was on the bench during the game between the Fridley Tigers and Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks boys basketball teams. The game was postponed following the attack.

The victim, a boy, suffered serious injuries in the incident, the criminal complaint says.

"He was struck on the top of the head with a metal tire iron, attacked with punches, and attempted to be stabbed with a knife," the charges state.

Cooper High School in New Hope, Minn.

The boy was treated at the scene and then taken via an ambulance to an emergency room. He needed six staples to close the wound on his head.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the school and found that a group of around five to six male suspects arrive together in the same car. They are allegedly seen carrying the tire iron and knife into the school.

The suspects eventually make their way to the gym, bypassing the ticketed point of entry and walk straight toward the bench where the victim was sitting, according to the complaint.

One suspect — identified as Khanyare — is seen running toward the victim and striking the boy with the tire iron, completely blindsiding him.

The rest of the group is then seen joining in before the victim's teammates and coaches protect him. Charges say the group then fled the gym together.

Dursa Mohamed, Ayub Ali, and Yahya Khanyare.

From left: Dursa Muktar Mohamed, Ayub Mohamed Ali, and Yahya Abdul Khanyare.

Five suspects then get into the car they arrived in and attempt to flee police before crashing shortly after while attempting to enter a ramp to a nearby freeway, the complaint says. All suspects were arrested.

New Hope Police Chief tells the Star Tribune that two of the suspects were younger than 18 and eventually released to their parents pending charges.

In a letter sent to families from Robbinsdale Area Schools, none of the suspects involved were Cooper High School students or enrollees in the school district.

No details of a motive have been provided in the criminal charges.

Ali, Khanyare and Mohamed are all being held at Hennepin County Jail as of Friday morning, with scheduled court appearances the same day.

