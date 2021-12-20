3 children, 4 adults found dead in Moorhead home are identified

The seven people found dead inside a Moorhead home over the weekend have been identified.

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside the home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South at approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Family members discovered the bodies as they conducted a welfare check, police said.

Moorhead police has identified the victims as:

Belin Hernandez, age 37

Marleny Pinto, age 34

Breylin Hernandez, age 16

Mike Hernandez, age 7

Marbely Hernandez, age 5

Eldor Hernandez Castillo, age 32

Mariela Guzman Pinto, age 19

Police and autopsy results have ruled out violence in relation to their deaths, but an official cause of death is still pending.

According to Forum News Service, dispatch records show that the fire department responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at the residence just before 1 a.m. Sunday, "several hours after the bodies were discovered."

"The preliminary autopsy has ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death; however, the blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further investigatory examination, and we do not have any timeline on those results," Moorhead police announced Monday.

All of the victims were members of the Hernandez-Pinto family, according to Pueblo Nuevo Multimedia, which says the family is from Honduras and moved to Moorhead.

A GoFundMe for the family has so far raised about $7,000 of a $50,000 goal.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.