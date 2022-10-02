3 dead after plane crashes into house in Hermantown

Three people were killed when a plane crashed into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota, just before midnight Saturday.

According to Hermantown police, the Cessna 172 plane was carrying three people when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the Duluth International Airport, slamming into the roof of a two-story home in Hermantown.

Two people inside the home were uninjured, but all three on board the plane died.

Control tower officials notified police that the small plane went off radar about 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport, and police and fire crews found the crash site on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

"The airplane hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property," Hermantown police said.

The trio killed in the plane include two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. All three were aged in their early 30s. Their names have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Minnesota News Now was at the scene and posted video on YouTube of the aftermath, including a gaping hole in the roof of the house.