3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

There were three fatal crashes on Minnesota roads on Monday as the 2021 death toll continues to separate itself from 2020's total.

According to preliminary data from the state's traffic safety division, there have been 461 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, nearly 100 ahead of last year's pace when the state recorded 394 traffic-related deaths in total. The latest three happened in greater Minnesota on Monday.

Crash in icy conditions

At around 4 p.m. Monday, one person was killed and two others were injured when the driver of a 1989 GMC Rally Wagon lost control on an icy Highway 53 near milepost 49 in rural St. Louis County. The van rolled into the median and came to a rest in the southbound lane of Hwy. 53.

The van was carrying three people from Eveleth. The driver, 67-year-old Douglas Lee Anderson and a passenger, 47-year-old Sirkka Grace Erkkila, suffered noncritical injuries and were treated at the scene.

A second passenger, identified as Stanley Giles Erkkila, died at the scene.

Driver struck after getting out of car

The second deadly crash Monday happened when a person got out of a vehicle and was struck by a motorist on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

The State Patrol says Laval Robinson, 37, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on I-90 when he crossed the median and rolled into the eastbound lanes of the freeway. Robinson got out of the car and was struck by an 18-year-old in a Ford Fusion.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-old women in the Ford were not injured.

Semi-truck rolls after crashing through roundabout

A third fatal crash happened near Watertown in Carver County at approximately 11:11 p.m. when a man driving a freightliner semi was eastbound on Hwy. 7 and went through the roundabout at County Road 10 and rolled the rig.

The 62-year-old from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. His name is expected to be released later Tuesday.