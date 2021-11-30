Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday
Publish date:

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.
Author:

Minnesota State Patrol

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

There were three fatal crashes on Minnesota roads on Monday as the 2021 death toll continues to separate itself from 2020's total. 

According to preliminary data from the state's traffic safety division, there have been 461 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, nearly 100 ahead of last year's pace when the state recorded 394 traffic-related deaths in total. The latest three happened in greater Minnesota on Monday. 

Crash in icy conditions

At around 4 p.m. Monday, one person was killed and two others were injured when the driver of a 1989 GMC Rally Wagon lost control on an icy Highway 53 near milepost 49 in rural St. Louis County. The van rolled into the median and came to a rest in the southbound lane of Hwy. 53. 

The van was carrying three people from Eveleth. The driver, 67-year-old Douglas Lee Anderson and a passenger, 47-year-old Sirkka Grace Erkkila, suffered noncritical injuries and were treated at the scene. 

A second passenger, identified as Stanley Giles Erkkila, died at the scene. 

Driver struck after getting out of car

The second deadly crash Monday happened when a person got out of a vehicle and was struck by a motorist on Interstate 90 in Winona County. 

The State Patrol says Laval Robinson, 37, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on I-90 when he crossed the median and rolled into the eastbound lanes of the freeway. Robinson got out of the car and was struck by an 18-year-old in a Ford Fusion. 

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-old women in the Ford were not injured. 

Semi-truck rolls after crashing through roundabout

A third fatal crash happened near Watertown in Carver County at approximately 11:11 p.m. when a man driving a freightliner semi was eastbound on Hwy. 7 and went through the roundabout at County Road 10 and rolled the rig. 

The 62-year-old from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. His name is expected to be released later Tuesday. 

Next Up

state patrol
MN News

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The show will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing is sentenced

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

kimberly potter
MN News

Brooklyn Center increases communication ahead of Potter's trial

The former officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Reports: Gophers won't retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

Minnesota's passing attack hasn't been the same under Sanford Jr.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant puts on a show to help Timberwolves beat Pacers

A third-quarter surge gave the Timberwolves their seventh win in their past eight games.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey

Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Boebert-Omar - Flickr Gage Skidmore
MN News

Rep. Boebert refuses to apologize for Islamophobic comment toward Rep. Omar

A phone call Monday between the two lawmakers ended abruptly.

Related

state patrol
MN News

Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

Three people were killed in the crashes.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Woodbury, Henderson men killed in separate Monday crashes

The crashes happened between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday.

ambulance
MN News

5 killed in crashes on Minnesota roads on Monday

Monday was a deadly day on Minnesota roads.

ambulance
MN News

4 killed in weekend traffic crashes, including 3 teenagers

A separate serious injury crash happened on I-35W in Bloomington Sunday evening.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

2 drivers killed in head-on crash in central Minnesota

The crash happened in Benton County.

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.