Skip to main content
3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

An armed carjacking and a shooting took place in Brooklyn Park within 24 hours of each other. Both incidents, unrelated to each other, resulted in three people suffering injuries. 

Carjacking near Target on Friday

One person was treated for injuries in an armed carjacking and three men were arrested in relation to the crime.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Jolly Lane, near the Brooklyn Park Target. Authorities learned that three men used a gun to assault a victim and then proceeded to steal the person's vehicle.

According to a crime report, officers found the stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North, only five minutes away from the original scene. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the men fled, starting a pursuit. 

Eventually, officers were able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard to stop the vehicle. The three men were arrested and authorities also found four guns inside the vehicle. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital, though specifics about their injuries haven't been provided. 

Shooting in business parking lot on Saturday

Two people were injured in a shooting and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday. 

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Boone Avenue North, near a business district and elementary school.

Police found two victims who had been shot in a parking lot of a nearby business. Both victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made in relation to this incident as of Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information relating to this case, they are asked to call 763-493-8222.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

FVLigzvXEAUYqS0
MN News

Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for the father's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Let's go boating

Steady management can help navigate through choppy economic waters

tequila-ge7b1eec5c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.59.27 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Mother, grandmother arrested in Brooklyn Park toddler's shooting

Police are still seeking another suspect.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 2 injured

Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries during the Monday evening incident.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.