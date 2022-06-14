3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

An armed carjacking and a shooting took place in Brooklyn Park within 24 hours of each other. Both incidents, unrelated to each other, resulted in three people suffering injuries.

Carjacking near Target on Friday

One person was treated for injuries in an armed carjacking and three men were arrested in relation to the crime.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Jolly Lane, near the Brooklyn Park Target. Authorities learned that three men used a gun to assault a victim and then proceeded to steal the person's vehicle.

According to a crime report, officers found the stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North, only five minutes away from the original scene. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the men fled, starting a pursuit.

Eventually, officers were able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard to stop the vehicle. The three men were arrested and authorities also found four guns inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, though specifics about their injuries haven't been provided.

Shooting in business parking lot on Saturday

Two people were injured in a shooting and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Boone Avenue North, near a business district and elementary school.

Police found two victims who had been shot in a parking lot of a nearby business. Both victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made in relation to this incident as of Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information relating to this case, they are asked to call 763-493-8222.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.