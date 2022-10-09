3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near school in Cambridge

Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave.

Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot of a building on the 400 block of Cypress Ave, which is just a couple of blocks south of the high school.

Five people were in the vehicle, which was confirmed to have been stolen out of Minnetonka. Three kids of unknown ages were taken into custody and police said a gun was recovered.

"None of the three juveniles taken into custody were students of Cambridge-Isanti High School," police said.

"All suspects are in custody and there is no longer any threat to the public."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.