3 kids injured, one critical, in Columbia Heights crash

3 kids injured, one critical, in Columbia Heights crash

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into a crash that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy is ongoing, with the Minnesota State Patrol saying they aren't sure who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the wreck Wednesday in Columbia Heights. 

The crash report says a Honda Pilot was southbound on Hwy. 65 and collided in the intersection of 45th Ave. with a Hyundai Tucson that was turning left to go north on Hwy. 65. 

A 7-year-old boy from Minneapolis was in the Hyundai and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for care. The State Patrol says the boy was not wearing a seatbelt. The 37-year-old Minneapolis man driving the Hyundai was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There were three people in the Honda Pilot, though it's unknown who was driving. Inside the Honda at the time of the crash was a 46-year-old Minneapolis man and two Fridley boys, ages 17 and 12. 

The 12-year-old is listed as a "passenger" while occupancy positions of the 46-year-old and 17-year-old are listed as "unknown." 

The 46-year-old wasn't taken to a hospital, but both kids were transported to Unity Hospital in Fridley for non-critical injuries. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

