3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

Three people were killed in a horrific crash on I-94 in the Moorhead area on Friday afternoon, the State Patrol confirmed to Bring Me The News.

The collision happened on westbound I-94 at milepost two just after 2 p.m., when an SUV was crushed between two semi-trucks.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a semi driver stopped in a construction zone, with a Ford Edge SUV stopping behind it.

A second semi-truck that was following then crashed into the back of the Ford, pushing it into the rear of the first semi.

At this time, it's not been confirmed which vehicles the three people who died were in, with that information expected to be released Sunday.

The Ford was carrying three people however: a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman from Ham Lake, and an 89-year-old woman from Blaine.

The driver of one of the semis is a 58-year-old man from Wells, Minnesota, and the other driver is a 49-year-old man of unknown location.