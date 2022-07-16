Skip to main content
3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

The SUV was crashed between two semi-trucks.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The SUV was crashed between two semi-trucks.

Three people were killed in a horrific crash on I-94 in the Moorhead area on Friday afternoon, the State Patrol confirmed to Bring Me The News.

The collision happened on westbound I-94 at milepost two just after 2 p.m., when an SUV was crushed between two semi-trucks.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a semi driver stopped in a construction zone, with a Ford Edge SUV stopping behind it. 

A second semi-truck that was following then crashed into the back of the Ford, pushing it into the rear of the first semi.

At this time, it's not been confirmed which vehicles the three people who died were in, with that information expected to be released Sunday.

The Ford was carrying three people however: a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman from Ham Lake, and an 89-year-old woman from Blaine.

The driver of one of the semis is a 58-year-old man from Wells, Minnesota, and the other driver is a 49-year-old man of unknown location.

Next Up

BlockbusterDispenser
TV, Movies and The Arts

Robbinsdale the latest metro city to get a Free Blockbuster movie library

A movie sharing and lending box is available for the community outside of a vinyl store.

ambulance
MN News

3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

The SUV was crashed between two semi-trucks.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

Murder suspect crashes, injures five people during police chase

One person suffered significant injuries.

Lexi Hevier (They/them)
MN News

15-year-old missing from St. Paul is found safe

The appeal was issued via the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Logan Klooster
MN News

Charges: MN man unlicensed, potentially high in crash that killed woman, 79

A needle and two vials of Narcan were found inside Logan Klooster's vehicle.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota up to 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now testing for the virus.

Tina Smith
MN News

Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 7.23.10 AM
MN News

I-94 closed westbound after semi crashes, spills its load

The interstate is closed west in Otter Tail County.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman killed in crash with semitrailer truck in western MN

The head-on crash happened Tuesday evening.

ambulance
MN News

11 injured in pileup when semi slams into vehicles stopped for MnDOT flagger

Five children were among the injured in the chain-reaction crash.

MN News

Construction worker killed in pile-up on I-94 in Rogers

The incident was sparked when a truck was rear-ended as it slowed for traffic.

state patrol
MN News

Driver, 82, killed in Kandiyohi County crash involving semi

The elderly woman is a resident of Belgrade, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2020-07-16 at 7.38.19 PM
MN News

Jackknifed semi catches fire, shuts down parts of I-694/I-494 in Oakdale

The semi driver sustained non-critical injuries.

Screen Shot 2021-09-20 at 8.38.43 AM
MN News

12 injured when semi slams into 6 vehicles stopped at I-35 construction zone

The crash happened just south of Elko New Market.

MN News

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash with semi

Casey Myers was killed when a semi ran a stop sign near Sartell on Monday.