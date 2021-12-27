3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.
Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Three Minnesotans were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin earlier this month, including the founder and CEO of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at around 8:52 a.m. on Dec. 16. The crash occurred near the 115 eastbound ramp on Interstate 94.

At the scene, officers found the three occupants of the vehicle dead.

One of the victims of the crash has been identified as Marc Johnigan, 52. Johnigan was the founder and CEO of the Twin Cities Recovery Project, which supports people struggling with addiction at its two Minneapolis locations.

The other occupants in the vehicle have been identified as Dwayne Jackson, 58, of Minneapolis and Denise Anderson, 59, of Little Canada.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Johnigan to “continue his mission of serving those in need.”

“Marc is not replaceable and his death is so tragic and such a major loss to the community and the world,” the GoFundMe reads. “Marc is one of those people that made the world a better place and his smile brightened the day.”

According to FOX9, the three were headed to Johnigan’s hometown of Dayton, Ohio.

The department did not state the cause of the crash. 

