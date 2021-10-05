3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Three men from Lindstrom were arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.
The FBI in Minneapolis said Monday agents had arrested Robert Westbury, 62, his son Isaac Westbury, 19, and another man, Aaron James, 35.
Robert Westbury's other son, 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, was arrested and charged in connection with the riot back in April.
The charging documents only list the federal crimes the men are charged with. They do not detail what exactly the men did during the events of Jan. 6.
However, court documents do allege Isaac Westbury and Aaron James used a weapon, specifically a law enforcement shield, to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere" with an officer and carried a dangerous weapon (the law enforcement shield) to "impede the orderly conduct of government business and other functions."
Robert Westbury is not accused of using a weapon during the riot.
The Star Tribune spoke with Rosemarie Westbury, who lives with the defendants, on Monday. She said the case is a "tyrannical system that is bullying citizens of this once great United States of America," and called it a "false narrative."
In total, more than 620 people, including eight Minnesotans, have been charged with federal crimes related to the deadly insurrection, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress tallied the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.
The Minnesotans charged:
- Robert Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Isaac Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Aaron James, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Jonah Elijah Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested April 9 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Daniel Johnson, of Austin, was arrested June 11 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Brian Christopher Mock, of Minneapolis, was arrested on June 11 and was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and acts of physical violence of any of the Capitol buildings or grounds.
- Jordan Kenneth Stotts, of Bemidji, was arrested March 19 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Victoria Charity White, of Rochester, was arrested April 8 and was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers performing official duties; and obstruction of justice/Congress.