3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Three men from Lindstrom were arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

The FBI in Minneapolis said Monday agents had arrested Robert Westbury, 62, his son Isaac Westbury, 19, and another man, Aaron James, 35.

Robert Westbury's other son, 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, was arrested and charged in connection with the riot back in April.

The charging documents only list the federal crimes the men are charged with. They do not detail what exactly the men did during the events of Jan. 6.

However, court documents do allege Isaac Westbury and Aaron James used a weapon, specifically a law enforcement shield, to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere" with an officer and carried a dangerous weapon (the law enforcement shield) to "impede the orderly conduct of government business and other functions."

Robert Westbury is not accused of using a weapon during the riot.

The Star Tribune spoke with Rosemarie Westbury, who lives with the defendants, on Monday. She said the case is a "tyrannical system that is bullying citizens of this once great United States of America," and called it a "false narrative."

In total, more than 620 people, including eight Minnesotans, have been charged with federal crimes related to the deadly insurrection, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress tallied the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The Minnesotans charged: