October 6, 2021
3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection
Publish date:

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.
Author:

CNN

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Three men from Lindstrom were arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

The FBI in Minneapolis said Monday agents had arrested Robert Westbury, 62, his son Isaac Westbury, 19, and another man, Aaron James, 35. 

Robert Westbury's other son, 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, was arrested and charged in connection with the riot back in April.

The charging documents only list the federal crimes the men are charged with. They do not detail what exactly the men did during the events of Jan. 6.

However, court documents do allege Isaac Westbury and Aaron James used a weapon, specifically a law enforcement shield, to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere" with an officer and carried a dangerous weapon (the law enforcement shield) to "impede the orderly conduct of government business and other functions."

Robert Westbury is not accused of using a weapon during the riot. 

The Star Tribune spoke with Rosemarie Westbury, who lives with the defendants, on Monday. She said the case is a "tyrannical system that is bullying citizens of this once great United States of America," and called it a "false narrative."

In total, more than 620 people, including eight Minnesotans, have been charged with federal crimes related to the deadly insurrection, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress tallied the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The Minnesotans charged:

  • Robert Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
  • Isaac Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
  • Aaron James, of Lindstrom, was arrested Oct. 4 was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
  • Jonah Elijah Westbury, of Lindstrom, was arrested April 9 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricting building and grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
  • Daniel Johnson, of Austin, was arrested June 11 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. 
  • Brian Christopher Mock, of Minneapolis, was arrested on June 11 and was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and acts of physical violence of any of the Capitol buildings or grounds.
  • Jordan Kenneth Stotts, of Bemidji, was arrested March 19 and was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
  • Victoria Charity White, of Rochester, was arrested April 8 and was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers performing official duties; and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Best Buy
MN Shopping

Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

1024px-Minnesota_United_-_MNUFC_v_NYCFC_NEW_YORK_CITY_FOOTBALL_CLUB_-_ALLIANZ_FIELD_-_St._PAUL_MINNESOTA_(40636737963)
MN United

MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson duluth
MN News

Charges detail 'chaotic' events that led to 6-hour standoff in Duluth

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson is charged with 21 crimes in connection to Friday's incidents.

target workers
MN Business

Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Related

1024px-DC_Capitol_Storming_IMG_7965
MN News

Another Minnesotan arrested in connection with Capitol insurrection

The 26-year-old from Lindstrom is facing federal charges.

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

Minnesota one of few states with nobody charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection

People from at least 42 states have been charged.

kevin daniel loftus
MN News

Wisconsin man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol insurrection

Charges say he shared photos on social media of him inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and commented on a post saying he's wanted by the FBI.

Jonah Westbury, charged in Capitol Riot
MN News

Latest Minnesotan charged in Capitol riot turned in by former classmate

Jonah Westbury, 26, was arrested Friday morning.

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

Minneapolis investigating if 2 employees were at Capitol insurrection

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

Minnesota man arrested in connection to insurrection at US Capitol

He's believed to be the first Minnesotan arrested in connection to the riot.

1024px-DC_Capitol_Storming_IMG_7965
MN News

FBI arrests Minnesota woman in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

The 39-year-old is facing charges 'related to criminal acts' at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Screen Shot 2021-04-08 at 4.36.37 PM
MN News

Charges reveal more details of MN woman's involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Victoria White has been charged with federal crimes.