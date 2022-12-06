Skip to main content
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead

The victims involved a 39-year-old man and two 74-year-old men.

Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was killed in Rush Lake Township.

Another collision in Aitkin left a 74-year-old man with minor injuries.

Burnsville

Jacob Witt was struck by an 18-year-old driver in the intersection of Hwy 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville at about 5:57 p.m.

A crash report states Witt was walking north across the highway when he was struck by a Ram pickup truck driven by the teen.

Witt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the incident. 

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. No alcohol is suspected in the incident.

Rush Lake Township

A 74-year-old Palisade man was killed when a driver hit him on Hwy. 108 in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County. 

The State Patrol said the crash was reported at 6:33 p.m.

A 32-year-old was driving his Jeep northbound on Hwy 108 when he struck the 74-year-old walking in the lane of traffic near Round Lake Loop.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, police say. Road conditions were considered dry at the time.

Aitkin

A 74-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a driver at a traffic light on Hwy 210 in Aitkin.

The crash was reported at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 210 and Hwy 169. 

The State Patrol said a Chevy Equinox, driven by an 86-year-old man, was stopped at a traffic light westbound on Hwy 210 when he proceeded to go northbound on 410th Avenue, hitting the pedestrian.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was taken to Riverwood Health Care Center for treatment.

No alcohol was involved in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

