3 people killed in crash when driver 'failed to stop' at highway

Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
3 people killed in crash when driver 'failed to stop' while crossing highway
Publish date:

3 people killed in crash when driver 'failed to stop' while crossing highway

One vehicle T-boned the other, sending both into the ditch.
Author:

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

One vehicle T-boned the other, sending both into the ditch.

Three people were killed when a driver "failed to stop" while crossing a northern Minnesota highway, T-boning another vehicle and sending both off the road.

The wreck happened around 11:12 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371 just north of Backus, the State Patrol said

Three people were in a GMC Yukon heading northbound on the highway, approaching the intersection with 16th Street Northwest. That's when the driver of a Chevy Uplander, heading east on 16th Street, "failed to stop" and entered the highway, the State Patrol said, slamming into the side of the Yukon.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Uplander, 34-year-old Lenny J. Steffen of Backus, died. He was the only occupant of that vehicle. 

The crash also killed 55-year-old Jeffrey J. Wertish of Ellendale, who had been behind the wheel of the Yukon; and Robert C. Nelson, 59, from Carver, who was a passenger in the Yukon.

The third occupant of the Yukon, a 25-year-old from Ellendale, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Brainerd hospital. 

The two drivers, Wertish and Steffen, were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - George Floyd Square, May 25, 2021
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting at George Floyd Square

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

St. Paul police
MN News

Four charged in fatal botched robbery of prostitute's customer in St. Paul

Police allege the prostitute told four others the victim was a good target to rob.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers cites MLK, blames 'woke mob' for COVID backlash

Rodgers is currently out after testing positive for COVID.

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 7.41.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

'Tis the season.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. will host a reopening celebration Saturday.

snow
Weather MN

Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

The system could impact the region Wednesday-Friday next week.

dan hanger instagram on air crseengrab facebook
Minnesota Life

In hilarious video, MN anchor caught staring at phone live on air

"Who cares, so what, I was looking at Instagram," he quipped with a laugh.

european christmas market st. paul
MN Shopping

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend at the depot.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Business owner tracked down, shot suspected van thief

The man called 911 saying he found his stolen van and had the thief at gunpoint.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

3 people killed in crash when driver 'failed to stop' at highway

One vehicle T-boned the other, sending both into the ditch.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa
MN News

Video allegedly shows MN school staffer hitting student with rolled up paper

A 5-second video of the alleged incident is making its way around social media.

Related

MN News

3 people killed in 2 separate crashes on Minnesota roads

Both crashes happened during the day Friday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

MN man killed after 2 pickups crash into ditch near Little Falls

The driver of one vehicle turned left onto a highway in front of the other, the State Patrol said.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

MN News

Farmington woman killed while crossing the highway

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Farmington.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Screen Shot 2019-06-19 at 6.55.35 AM
MN News

Passenger killed in crash on Highway 95 in Cambridge

A vehicle turning left at an intersection was broadsided.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.