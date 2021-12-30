3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

Three adults on snowmobiles fell through the ice in the Brainerd Lakes area on Wednesday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of snowmobiles through the ice on Pelican Lake near Hamilton Circle in Pelican Township at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 29.

A 58-year-old from Grand Meadow, a 48-year-old from Winona and a 21-year-old from Riceville, Iowa, were on separate snowmobiles when they went through the ice.

The water was about 4-6 feet deep where they went through, so they were all able to get out on their own, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office posted thin ice signs near where the snowmobilers went through the ice, but is also reminding people to be cautious in channel areas of lakes with the recent heavy snowfall.

Last week, the Minnesota DNR held a news conference to remind people to use caution if heading out on the ice, as conditions still vary widely due to warm weather earlier in December.

The DNR says ice conditions are never 100% safe but it recommends anglers stay on land until there are at least 4 inches of "new, clear ice." Those riding an ATV or snowmobile should wait until there is a minimum of 5-7 inches of ice, and those driving a truck or hauling a wheelhouse-type fishing shelter should wait until there's at least a foot of ice.

Unexpected falls through thin ice happen a lot in Minnesota, and they can cause serious injury or death. Over the past five winters (2016/17-2020/21), 18 people have died after breaking through the ice, which is an average of 3.6 deaths per winter, according to the DNR.

Of instances where someone dies after falling through the ice, 77.8% of people were riding on a snowmobile or ATV/UTV, the DNR says.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.