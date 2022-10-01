Skip to main content
3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour

3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour

The thieves struck between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Google Streetview

The thieves struck between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Three fast-food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul in the space of 45 minutes Friday evening.

St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that the trio of robberies happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods.

The following incidents were reported: 

  • 7:15 p.m., Wendy's at 612 University Ave W: Suspect vehicle pulled up to drive-thru window and suspects robbed restaurant at gunpoint
  • 7:30 p.m., Subway at 857 Selby Ave: Group of suspects entered eatery and robbed it at gunpoint. 
  • 8:00 p.m., McDonald's at 1570 University Ave W: Another drive-thru robbery, with the suspects pulling up at the window and robbing the restaurant at gunpoint. 

Police say at this time, there are no details regarding the suspects, the amounts stolen, and the vehicles they used.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 10.18.12 AM
MN News

3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour

The thieves struck between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Fire at historic Stevens House museum for third time since Aug. 30

The fire was reported early Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 9.06.40 AM
Minnesota Life

What to do with the Kmart site? Minneapolis wants your ideas

The project will connect Nicollet Avenue south of Lake street and north of the Midtown Greenway, reestablishing a street grid.

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 7.53.55 AM
MN News

Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park

Police blamed 'unruly teens' in the stands and some who were trying to enter the stadium.

BCA - mn bureau of criminal apprehension
MN News

BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

The man is expected to survive.

gas
MN News

State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps

The yellow 88 button is coming to more gas stations in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France

An ATM technician was robbed by four men at a U.S. Bank.

Ethan Glynn
MN News

Paralyzed Bloomington football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Ethan Glynn is at a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.

image
MN News

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision

The incident remains under investigation.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner of St. Cloud bar gets 6 years for arson, ordered to repay $3M

A February 2020 fire at the Press Bar and Parlor was later determined to be an insurance job.

IMG_5455
MN News

Bloomington, Richfield districts tighten security ahead of weekend football

Enhanced safety measures will be in place this weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 2.23.15 PM
MN News

Walz sends MN first responders to help with hurricane recovery in Florida

Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team will travel to Florida.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.07.28 PM
MN News

Man indicted for armed robberies of 3 St. Paul grocery stores

The 38-year-old is facing federal charges.

Screen Shot 2019-09-10 at 7.00.26 AM
MN News

3 fatally shot during deadly 8-hour period in St. Paul

Only one arrest has been made in the three separate incidents.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.

Screen Shot 2019-09-24 at 10.46.47 PM
MN News

Fatal shooting is St. Paul's 7th homicide in September

The killing was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.