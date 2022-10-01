3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour

Three fast-food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul in the space of 45 minutes Friday evening.

St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that the trio of robberies happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods.

The following incidents were reported:

7:15 p.m., Wendy's at 612 University Ave W: Suspect vehicle pulled up to drive-thru window and suspects robbed restaurant at gunpoint

Suspect vehicle pulled up to drive-thru window and suspects robbed restaurant at gunpoint 7:30 p.m., Subway at 857 Selby Ave: Group of suspects entered eatery and robbed it at gunpoint.

Group of suspects entered eatery and robbed it at gunpoint. 8:00 p.m., McDonald's at 1570 University Ave W: Another drive-thru robbery, with the suspects pulling up at the window and robbing the restaurant at gunpoint.

Police say at this time, there are no details regarding the suspects, the amounts stolen, and the vehicles they used.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.