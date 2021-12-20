Teens charged in attempted carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores

Three teens now face criminal charges in connection with the high-profile attempted carjackings at two Twin Cities Lunds & Byerlys stores earlier this month.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced it has filed juvenile petitions against all three suspects — ages 16, 16 and 17 —Monday. Prosecutors have requested at least two of the teens be certified to stand trial as adults. All three are from Minneapolis.

(Note: Bring Me The News doe not typically name juveniles charged with a crime unless they have been officially charged as adults.)

Two of the teens, KH and VC, are charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, with authorities saying they were involved in the violent Dec. 9 incidents in both St. Louis Park and Edina. The other 16-year-old, CW, faces two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the St. Louis Park incident.

Authorities say two of the teens were involved in the two violent Dec. 9 incidents, the first occurring in the parking lot of the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys, the second happening two hours later in the parking lot of the Edina location.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office:

KH and VC went up to a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys shortly before 3:15 p.m. Dec. 9. They tried to pull out the adult male victim inside, repeatedly punching him and threatening him with a drill they presented as a gun. A bystander at the scene saw what was happening and told the teens to calm down. KH then began fighting with that man. Both teens then fled in a stolen SUV being driven by CW. The victim in the vehicle suffered "multiple injuries." Then, just before 5 p.m., the white SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Lunds & Byerlys in Edina, stopping in a spot next to an adult woman who was sitting in her vehicle. KH and VC then got into the woman's vehicle, one in the back passenger seat, one in the front, and began to punch the woman. They also tried to push her out of the vehicle, but her seat belt was still buckled. She began bonking the horn to alert other people. Two bystanders ran over and tried to pull VC from the drivers seat. One of these bystanders suffered a bite wound. During the fighting, VC put the vehicle in reverse. As he accelerated backwards, the drive's side door struck one of the men who had come over to help in the head and ran over his leg. The woman, meanwhile, was trapped by her seat belt and dragged through the parking lot as VC drove, resulting in "significant cuts and scrapes" to her right shoulder. At that point, a witness with a permit to carry pulled out a gun. KH and VC jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Investigators later found the white SUV that had been driven by CW about a block away from VC's home. Authorities say surveillance footage, witness accounts and tips helped lead to the arrests.

KH and CW made their first court appearance Monday. The county attorney's office said it filed presumptive certifications motions to have them tried as adults.