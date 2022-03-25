3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

Skip to main content
3 Texas men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food restaurants in a single night

3 Texas men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food restaurants in a single night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Google Street View

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Three men from Texas are accused of burglarizing five fast-food restaurants in the western Twin Cities suburbs on Tuesday morning. 

Jamaill Daray Gibbs, 30, Trevion Dewayne Green, 27, and Jordan De Mel Duplechin, 28, all of Houston, Texas, were charged Thursday in Hennepin County with eight burglary-related felonies each in connection to the burglaries at Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants in Plymouth and Minnetonka on March 22. 

Gibbs and Green were arrested and booked into jail on the afternoon of March 22, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Duplechin, jail and court records show. 

The men are accused of burglarizing the four fast-food restaurants by smashing the drive-through windows to get inside and then breaking into the restaurants' safes to steal money, the charges allege. They're also suspected to have been involved in a burglary at a Taco Bell in Buffalo.

The charges

According to the criminal complaints, Minnetonka police responded to Wendy's at 12950 Wayzata Blvd. on March 22 after being informed of a burglary through the drive-through window that happened at 1:13 a.m. Officers found the window had been shattered, the office had been rummaged through, the safe had been cut into with a tool, and money from inside was stolen. 

Police then were called to the Taco Bell, 12320 Wayzata Blvd., about a half-mile away, where police discovered the drive-through window had been shattered to get inside the restaurant, charges said. The suspects went through the safe and stole money. Surveillance video showed the suspects running away from the Taco Bell at 2:06 a.m.

Taco Bell had surveillance video of the incident that showed two men go through the shattered window. Then the men, wearing gloves and masks, used bright green grinder tools to get inside the safe. 

Then, Golden Valley police notified the Minnetonka PD about a traffic stop they made at 2:36 a.m. on March 22 on a Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plates for driving without headlights. There were three people in the vehicle and it was searched after police noticed a "green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in plain view," court documents allege. Police also found a "large amount" of loose bills in the center console, gloves, and a backpack containing two bright green grinders and grinding wheels.

Gibbs was identified as the driver, while Green and Duplechin were identified as the backseat passengers, the complaints said. The three men were let go at 3:02 a.m. as the burglaries had not yet been reported, the complaint states. 

Then, Plymouth police responded to two separate burglary calls at Wendy's, 9850 Rockford Road, and Taco Bell, 9900 Rockford Road, in which the suspects broke in through the drive-through window and stole money from the safe.

Surveillance video from these incidents showed the Jeep parked at a gas station near Taco Bell and Wendy's at about 3:16 a.m. Two suspects then approached the Taco Bell at 3:18 a.m., broke in through the drive-through window and "belly crawled" to the safe, charges state. They left the Taco Bell via the drive-through window at 3:24 a.m. and walked toward the nearby Wendy's. At 3:27 a.m., the suspects broke in through the drive-through window and "belly crawled" to the safe. Then at 3:35 a.m. they left the Wendy's through the drive-through window. 

Charges say the three suspects then went on to burglarize a Taco Bell in Buffalo. 

Authorities compared surveillance video from the Minnetonka incident to the Plymouth incidents and noted the suspects were wearing the same clothing and shoes, and they used the same backpack and tools, which appeared to be a green Ryobi grinding saw, charges said. 

The suspects' Jeep was eventually located at the Mall of America. Two men, identified as Gibbs and Green, were arrested when they returned to the vehicle, the complaint says. Duplechin was not there. 

Police obtained a search warrant for Gibbs' phone and discovered text messages between him and Duplechin, which included the address to a Grandstay Hotel in Delano, charges allege. Police searched the hotel room, which was rented under Gibbs' name, for Duplechin but he wasn't there. Police did find a backpack with two Ryobi grinding tools, grinding wheels, gloves, and shoes that matched what the suspects were wearing at the time of the burglaries.

The charges say Green and Duplechin were the two men who went into the fast-food restaurants, while Gibbs appears to be the getaway driver.

Gibbs, Green and Duplechin are each charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary in connection to the Minnetonka incidents and two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary each in the Plymouth incidents.

Gibbs and Green are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon. Bail was set at $60,000 each for the Minnetonka cases and $60,000 each for the Plymouth cases. 

Duplechin has not been arrested. He is currently on probation in Texas for assaulting a police officer, charges said. 

Charges have not been filed against Gibbs, Green or Duplechin in Wright County in connection to the Buffalo Taco Bell burglary as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Minnetonka police told FOX 9 similar burglaries were reported at the same fast-food chains in Fargo and West Fargo, and they're being investigated as possibly connected to the Twin Cities incidents.

Next Up

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Sven Feb 16
MN Weather

Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

The changes are going into effect from Monday.

Vanderbilt, Edwards, KAT
MN Timberwolves

Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

tugboat duluth
Minnesota Life

Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

Alier Riak
MN News

Ex-Winona State basketball player fatally stabbed in Australia

The 23-year-old was allegedly "ambushed" after leaving a music venue with his brother.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's OT winner helps Wild climb to second in Central Division

A win over the Canucks helped the Wild jump ahead of the Blues.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, mother injured in stabbing west of Twin Cities

One man is in custody, police said.

pexels craft beer stock
Bars and Restaurants

MN city makes list of 17 US cities with the best beer

The craft beers here "reflect the Midwest work ethic and innovative culture," the list says

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Life sentence for woman in fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Her brother, who was also involved, received nearly 19 years after pleading guilty.

Minneapolis police
MN News

City council approves new MPD contract: Bonuses, no discipline changes

The agreement passed on an 8-5 vote.

Related

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

golden valley police department
MN News

Charges: Man shot at Golden Valley cop after attempted burglary

Marlon Collins has been charged with attempted murder.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

Petrashov and Renville
MN News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police chase in Twin Cities ends with 2 teens dead, SUV split in half

They stole the vehicle in Minneapolis and fled police in Robbinsdale.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

He used Instagram and other programs to exploit minors.

suspects
MN News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave

Adams, Bunker and Alaniz are pictured from left to right in the photo above.

washington county courthouse
MN News

7 men face sex trafficking charges after 'covert operation'

Charges say the men sought sex from an undercover office who said she was 15.