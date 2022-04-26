3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m., with officers finding Brown suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medical care was provided by officers until paramedics took over, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Brown was shot after a "verbal altercation between several individuals moved outside from a local business," though police have not said which business the dispute originated.

Two hours and 15 minutes later – at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday – and just blocks east from where Brown was killed, another homicide took place on a Metro Transit bus.

The medical examiner announced that 53-year-old Robert Leon Commodore died of a stab wound to the left side of his neck. The examiner's report says Commodore was stabbed near Lake Street and Colfax Avenue, and died two blocks west near Lagoon and Emerson avenues.

Police believe a verbal dispute escalated and the Commodore was fatally stabbed by another man, who fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been announced for either of the Uptown homicides and police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Victim of south Minneapolis killing also identified

Another man who was shot in the back and killed in Minneapolis on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Darius Deshawn Light, of Minneapolis. He was shot at 11:55 a.m. and died at 12:38 p.m. at the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room, according to the medical examiner.

MPD says officers were sent to the 4100 block of Portland Avenue on a report of a shooting that left a victim, now ID'd as Light, four blocks to the east near the intersection of East 41st Street and Park Avenue. Police believe Light was shot and then "relocated to the intersection in a vehicle."

Responding officers spotted two "potential suspects" enter a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue, which led to a police perimeter along with crisis negotiators and the SWAT team arriving at the scene, which ended with negotiators finding a way to a peaceful outcome, MPD said

The two "potential suspects" were taken into custody.

According to the Minneapolis Crime Dashboard, there have been 26 homicides in Minneapolis this year, which is equal to the number of killings in the city at the same point last year.