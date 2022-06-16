3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night.

The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

"Tragically, the three year old later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased while at the hospital. The adult male remains in critical condition," Roseville police said in a press release.

The driver, a 75-year-old woman from Roseville, is believed to have been going west on Larpenteur Avenue when she struck the man and child as they attempted to cross the road at Galtier Street. The driver pulled over and is cooperating with police.

There were no apparent signs of impairment, police noted.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to share what they know with Roseville PD by calling 651-767-0640.