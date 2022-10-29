Girl, 3, shot in face while laying in bed is released from hospital

Skip to main content
A 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while laying in bed in her family's home on Oct. 22.

A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of a 3-year-old girl, who was hospitalized after she was shot in the face while laying in bed.

At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 22, a 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while in the bedroom of her family’s home, according to the GoFundMe. The North Minneapolis home was also “riddled” with bullets.

Olivia was hospitalized following the shooting, but she was released on Friday after undergoing surgery.

The fundraiser is looking to support Olivia's family, including her parents, during her recovery.

Her father Alex Walker told FOX 9 the family is now looking to relocate, and is receiving support from the Next Steps program, which helps juvenile victims of gun violence.

“They now can not return to their home; the hotel is the only option, but with them being out of work due to this tragedy, funds are low, so we are asking for help with gas, medical bills, and housing/food needs,” the fundraiser states.

The fundraiser had reached its $3,000 goal as of Saturday,.

As of Oct. 23, police had not released any information about a suspect.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

