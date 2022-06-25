Skip to main content
30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town in central Minnesota

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town in central Minnesota

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Credit: Stacy Ganz, Facebook

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

The nearly stationary thunderstorms that hammered central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning left the small town of Randall under water. 

Located about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the town of 580 residents was inundated with heavy rain, resulting in the evacuation of around 30 residents, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office. 

"Emergency personnel responded to the area and started evacuating residences with the use of rescue boats. In total, approximately 30 residences were evacuated and there have been shelters set up at three locations: Dr. S.G. Knight School, St. James Catholic Church and the Randall Presbyterian Church. There have been no reported injuries," the sheriff's office said. 

Photos on social media show standing water halfway up the outside of homes, including one house with an image showing devastating interior flooding. 

"The flood, in Randall, MN last night, took her entire home and all of their belongings," Stacy Ganz wrote in a Facebook post, with the photo featured at the stop of the story. She added that her brother and his wife and two kids lived in the home as well.

"My heart literally hurts for them. They could use some uplifting in such a dreary situation!"

There are no official National Weather Service rainfall reports out of Randall, but radar indicated totals suggest at least 6 inches of rain, with reports on social media suggesting as much as a foot of rain fell overnight. The sheriff's office says at least 8 inches fell. 

Image from iOS

Multiple roads are closed in the area, including the main artery in the area: Hwy. 10, closed in both directions from Little Falls to Motley. Every road in Randall is closed, as of 5 p.m. Friday. 

"At this point, we are asking the public to stay away from the Randall area so emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively. The Sheriff’s Office is discouraging people from going into their residences until safe to do so. Drive with caution as many roads are either under water or washed out in the area," the sheriff's office added. 

More heavy rain is expected with strong storms overnight into Friday morning. 

Tab3FileL (5)

Next Up

290376311_5009722282489162_198055240351933487_n
MN News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Intersection in Rochester.
MN News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

Police are investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Tab2FileL (13)
MN Weather

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights

Damico Jamal-Tokyo High will receive a sentence in juvenile court, along with an adult prison sentence.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

Walz wants to use surplus money to send direct payments to Minnesotans

It's a renewed effort from a previous proposal from Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's supplemental budget in January.

Ron Johnson
WI News

Jan. 6 committee says aide for WI senator tried to give fake elector info to Pence

The attempt was discovered through text messages in the ongoing public hearing held by the Jan. 6 select committee.

Stock U of M sign
MN News

Minnesota state colleges boosting tuition again by 3.5%

The Minnesota State system's Board of Trustee's approved the increase Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

The next daily update will be provided Monday, June 27.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

2-year-old killed in crash on County Road 81 in Maple Grove

The crash occurred Thursday evening on County Road 81.

police tape
MN News

BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 7.29.06 AM
MN News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

More rain and storms are expected Friday and Saturday morning.

MN News

Dangerous flooding closes roads, forces evacuations in southwest MN

Extreme rain is hammering southwest Minnesota.

flooding on Interstate 90
MN Weather

Torrential rains cause major flooding in MN, SD, IA, WI

The heavy rain shut down Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota on Thursday.

flooding
MN News

Flooding mounts on Minnesota roads due to rain, snowmelt

Rain will transition to snow on Thursday.

MN Weather

High risk for extreme rain, flash flooding in southeast Minnesota

8 or more inches of rain could fall in some locations.

storm clouds
MN News

Small Minnesota town of Taopi leveled by overnight tornado

"The little town is destroyed," an area resident told Bring Me The News.

MN Weather

Heavy rain threat increases flash flood potential in SE MN

The Twin Cities should be aware of very heavy rain potential.

Flooding Minnehaha creek
MN News

Heavy rain causes flooding, brings down trees along Minnehaha Creek

1.83 inches of rain fell at MSP Airport.