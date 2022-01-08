30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are asking for help finding a man who's been missing nearly a week.

Arik Askelin, a 30-yr-old white male, was last known to be driving a "dark blue to black in color" 2006 Chevrolet Suburban, like the one pictured above. According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the SUV has Minnesota plates — possibly EAV143 or 987MDV, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Askelin borrowed the vehicle to drive a friend from the Superior area to Ashland, some 66 miles east.

The sheriff says he was last seen in Ashland at 11 p.m. that night, where he was "given verbal directions on how to get back to Superior." He has not been seen since.

He's described as standing 5'8" and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of the missing man was not provided.

Anyone with information on Askelin's whereabouts or movements "since Sunday Jan 2" is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.