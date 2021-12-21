34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, a hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Street East and White Bear Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was transported by medics to Regions Hospital, where she died.

The woman was originally listed in critical condition, having suffered "significant head trauma," according to police.

Police were able to retrieve "bits and pieces of what appeared to be a headlight from a vehicle," though the driver who fled the scene has not been located.

Investigators went door-to-door to track down potential witnesses and collected any video and other evidence that might help in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 651-266-5693.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.