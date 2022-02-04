Skip to main content
36-year-old arrested after fire destroys cabin in northern MN

Authorities believe he has no connection to the property.

Cass County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a fire at a cabin on Lake Washburn. 

Authorities responded to a fire on Peninsula Road in Crooked Lake Township in rural Outing at 5:31 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, finding the cabin fully engulfed in flames, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

There was also a pickup truck on fire near the shoreline of Lake Washburn.

The sheriff's office says deputies and firefighters "forced entry" into a garage with living quarters on the cabin's property, where they found a 36-year-old Sartell man and arrested him. 

Authorities believe the man has no connection with the property, noting there's evidence he spent some time on the lake. They also believe he may have been at other properties in the area. 

The man was booked into the Cass County Jail on Monday, where he's being held on probable cause charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, fifth-degree drug possession and controlled substances. He has not been formally charged. 

The cabin and pickup truck were destroyed, with the sheriff's office saying they're a total loss. 

The sheriff's office and the state fire marshal continue to investigate the incident. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

